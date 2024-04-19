The Maine Department of Labor on Friday reported little change in job market conditions in March, with a preliminary 3.3% unemployment rate that differed only slightly from 3.4% in each of the previous five months.

Unemployment averaged 3.3% across New England and 3.8% nationally in March, the department reported.

Non-farm jobs tallied in Maine last month were the second highest on record at 656,100, after hitting a record high of 656,400 in February.

The state’s labor force participation rate of 59.3% was unchanged February to March, while the three-month average of 59.3% for the period through March was down slightly from 59.4% for the three months through December.

Unemployment in Maine has been below 4% for 28 months – the second longest such period – and below the U.S. average for all but two months in more than 16 years. Unemployment remained below the long-term average of 5.5% for the state since January 1976 when the current methodology was adopted.

