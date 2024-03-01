Maine’s average statewide unemployment rate was 2.9 percent last year, a notch higher than the record low set in 2022, according to data released Friday by the state Department of Labor.

Maine was on track to set a new record low before experiencing slight increases in the rate over the last five months of 2023. Even with those increases, Maine’s rate has now remained below 4% for a 25th consecutive month, the second longest period since the current estimating system was put in place in 1976.

Maine’s rate last year also was lower than the national rate of 3.6 percent in 2023.

The unemployment rate doesn’t capture everyone who isn’t working, only those who are actively seeking work. Because Maine’s population is older, many have left the workforce in recent years, making it doubly hard for many employers to fill jobs.

This story will be updated

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: