SANFORD — A group of Maine defense employers, community colleges and universities, state agencies and the U.S. Navy announced Friday a multimillion-dollar effort to attract and train thousands of workers in the state’s defense industry.

The group, called the Maine Defense Industry Alliance, will establish a workforce development system and focus on recruiting, training and upgrading workers’ skills.

The move comes as Maine’s largest defense contractors — General Dynamics Bath Iron Works, Prat & Whitney and the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard — are in need of new, highly skilled employees, coalition partners said.

Educational partners include the Maine Community College System, University of Maine System, Maine Maritime Academy and The Roux Institute of Northeastern University.

The defense sector employs more than 20,000 workers at more than 150 companies in Maine. Defense spending in the state was $3.2 billion in 2021, according to the partners.

Global threats are multiplying in Europe as Russia’s Vladimir Putin presses the offensive in Ukraine, the Mideast where Iran proxies are hitting targets in Israel, Syria and the Red Sea and Asia where growing Chinese military threats worry the region. Shipbuilders and other defense industry executives, members of Congress, the Defense Department and other players say the need to hire workers to build battleships, submarines and other military equipment is greater now than it has been in decades.

Maine’s defense contractors and subcontractors must significantly ramp up hiring in the next five years, adding between 1,200 and 1,700 skilled workers a year, the partnership said. Including hiring to fill jobs vacated by retirees and others who quit as part of workplace turnover, Bath Iron Works, Prat & Whitney and Portsmouth Naval Shipyard anticipate they will need to fill more than 7,500 jobs.

Efforts to boost U.S. sea power are underway elsewhere. Virginia-based Huntington Ingalls Industries, like Bath Iron Works, a military shipbuilder, said it’s accelerating its workforce development. The president of Electric Boat, a nuclear submarine manufacturer in Connecticut and Rhode Island, said recently it hired and trained 5,300 new employees last year and will recruit at the same pace into the next decade.

The Navy’s Submarine Industrial Base program is providing $5 million, executed by BlueForge Alliance, to launch the Maine Defense Industry Alliance and expand manufacturing and trade programs at York County Community College. Blue Forge Alliance is a nonprofit group that coordinates regional partnerships to help deploy Defense Department investments.

In addition to expanding programs, York County Community College will build a 10,000-square-foot addition for a welding lab at its Sanford facility, establishing the school’s Center for Excellence in Manufacturing and Trades. The college will train as many as 1,500 prospective workers a year in various trade programs.

YCCC will fund the project with $3.5 million from the Submarine Industrial Base, $1.5 million of its own and $1.5 million in federal funding.

