Maine lobstermen raked in $464.4 million at the docks in 2023, catching almost 94 million pounds of lobster, according to an annual report from the Maine Department of Marine Resources released Friday.

It’s an increase in the value of Maine’s lobster fishery on the heels a of 10-year low in 2022.

The state agency said the jump in value and profits was in part because of higher boat prices. Lobstermen were paid $4.95 per pound at the docks, the second-highest price in recorded history.

“The price Maine lobstermen received last year is a reflection of the continued strong demand for this iconic seafood,” DMR Commissioner Patrick Keliher said.

The 2023 market was a bounce back from 2022, when the state of the economy dragged the price of lobster down to $3.97 per pound.

Elvers came in as the second most valuable fishery in Maine. According to the DMR, fishermen who drew up the juvenile eels earned $2,009 per pound for a total of $19.5 million. The price of Maine elvers dropped for the first time since 2020, but it’s still on par with the skyrocketing demand for the fishery.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: