FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – Beverly May Beltramini, 93, formerly of Brunswick, passed away peacefully on March 20, 2024 with her three children at her bedside in Fredericksburg, Va.

Beverly was preceded in death by her husband, Henry P. Beltramini in September of 2013 after 62 years of marriage. Hank and Bev lived in Brunswick for 20 years and volunteered for several years doing food prep at the Midcoast Hunger Prevention Program soup kitchen.

Bev was a loving wife and mother. She was a wonderful cook who loved hosting family and friends around her table. Her other interests included sewing, knitting, and quilting at which she was accomplished and prolific. Beverly was also an avid reader who was curious about the world and conveyed her sense of wonder and curiosity to her children and grandchildren.

Bev will be remembered as a warm and engaging, generous and compassionate person who welcomed family, friends, and strangers alike into the circle of her light with ready humor and genuine interest. Her spirit will live on and she will be missed deeply by her family, friends, and even by many who knew her less well.

Beverly is survived by her children, Paul and wife Robin of Bowdoinham, Lisa and husband Kevin of Fredericksburg, Va., and Mark and wife Suzanne of Medway Mass.; and by her grandchildren Marisa, Peter, Aimee, Joshua, Kyle, Anna and Michelle, who loved her dearly.

Beverly will be interred at Quantico National Cemetery in Virginia with her husband, Henry.

