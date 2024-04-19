TOPHAM – Constance (Eddy) Barras of Topsham, died on April 7, 2024.

She was born in Wilmington, Del. on April 1, 1939 and attended P.S. DuPont High School before continuing her education at Wilson College. She earned a degree in Biology leading her into a career as a toxicologist, first with the DuPont Company and later with Hercules Chemical.

In 1973, she married Roger Edward Barras. They raised their family in Wilmington, Del., but a shared fondness for outdoor activities such as skiing and golf led them to a love of Maine, and eventually their retirement in Rangeley, before later moving to Topsham.

Over the years, Connie had been an active and dedicated volunteer in the communities where she lived. She could often be found doing, in her calm and quiet way, the inglorious but important work that supports organizations like Maine Adaptive Sports and Recreation and the Maine Maritime Museum. A life-long Episcopalian, Connie was an active member of St. Paul’s in Brunswick, where she served on the Altar Guild, and during her time in Rangeley, she served as Senior Warden at Church of the Good Shepard. She was also a prolific and skilled knitter and quilter who made beautiful things for family, friends, and those in need.

Connie was preceded in death by her parents, William Justus and Ruth Eddy.

She is survived by her husband, Roger Edward Barras; and daughters Susan Elizabeth Barras of Astoria, N.Y. and Diane Ruth Barras of Bryant Pond; brother, William C. Eddy and his wife Connie, and sisters Helen E. Taylor, and Martha E. Wright and her husband Robert.

There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. on May 23 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Brunswick.

To offer sympathies and share fond memories please visit http://www.brackettfh.com to view Connie’s online memorial.

Those wishing to make a memorial may direct their donation to Maine Adaptive (MaineAdaptive.org) in her name, or plant something beautiful in your own garden to remember her by.

