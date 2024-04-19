The Boston Red Sox acquired right-handed pitcher Vladimir Gutierrez from the Milwaukee Brewers for cash and optioned him to their Triple-A Worcester affiliate on Thursday.
Milwaukee designated Gutierrez for assignment Wednesday. The Red Sox made room for Gutierrez on their 40-man roster by transferring shortstop Trevor Story to the 60-day injured list.
Gutierrez, 28, didn’t appear in any games for the Brewers this season, but allowed three runs over four innings for the Miami Marlins in a 9-7, 10-inning loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on March 31. That was his first major league appearance since 2022.
The Marlins designated him for assignment on April 1 and the Brewers claimed him off waivers. He pitched two games for the Brewers’ Triple-A Nashville affiliate and allowed seven runs over 4 2/3 innings.
Gutierrez went 9-6 with a 4.74 ERA in 22 starts for the Cincinnati Reds in 2021. He was 1-6 with a 7.61 ERA for the Reds the next year before undergoing Tommy John surgery. After recovering from the injury, Gutierrez pitched in five minor league games last season.
