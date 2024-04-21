Much like Game 1, Boston Bruins Coach Jim Montgomery is keeping his goalie plans private.

GAME 2 WHO: Toronto Maple Leafs at Boston Bruins WHEN: 7 p.m. Monday TELEVISION: ESPN, NESN

Montgomery told reporters on Sunday that he’s “still contemplating what’s the right way to go” when it comes to the Game 2 starter against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday night.

Montgomery gave Jeremy Swayman his first career Game 1 start and Swayman responded, making 35 saves in Boston’s 5-1 win.

Swayman’s success against the Maple Leafs dates back to last season, when he had five wins against them. He improved to 4-0-0 with a 9.62 save percentage agains Toronto this season with Saturday’s win.

The Bruins, though, have a strong goalie tandem with Swayman and Linus Ullmark. Neither has played back-to-back games since February. After Game 1, Montgomery admitted it was “going to be hard” to not play Swayman on Monday night.

“He played a terrific game,” Montgomery said. “But if we decide to go with Ullmark we’re comfortable with it and our team is comfortable with it. It doesn’t affect us in the room, whoever starts next game.”

Advertisement

Ullmark went 22-10-7 with a 2.58 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage this season.

The Maple Leafs had trouble beating Swayman on Saturday. Their only goal came from their fourth line.

AFTER FINISHING LAST season with 27 goals and 23 assists, Jake DeBrusk came into the 2023-24 season with a “silent swagger,” ready to build on that production. He couldn’t quite replicate that offensive success.

DeBrusk finished with 19 goals and 21 assists. The 27-year-old turned up the intensity a notch Saturday night.

“I didn’t like my season. Pretty disappointed. But now we’re chasing the ultimate goal,” DeBrusk said the win. “This time of year is all about staying even keeled.”

DeBrusk scored two power-play goals in the Bruins’ Game 1 win. He also picked up an assist with a nice pass from behind Toronto’s net to get Brandon Carlo the puck for a goal.

“I was excited, obviously. I don’t know if I blacked out, but first one’s always nice when hear the post then the crowd,” DeBrusk said. “I didn’t know if it was in, but obviously just the reaction, and the second was great play by (Brad Marchand). I think that, obviously, it gives you a boost, I think any goal in the playoffs gives you a boost, honestly. It’s just nice to be a part of.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous