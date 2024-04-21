Joyce Gervais

NORTH YARMOUTH – Joyce Gervais passed away Friday, April 19, 2024. She was born July 27, 1927.

Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 26, at Lindquist Funeral Home, One Mayberry Lane, Yarmouth. A funeral service will be held 12 p.m. Saturday April 27, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be shared with her family at http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com

