Gervais, Joyce 96, of North Yarmouth, April 19. Visit 5-7 p.m. April 26, Service 12 p.m., April 27, Lindquist Funeral Home, Yarmouth.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Gervais, Joyce 96, of North Yarmouth, April 19. Visit 5-7 p.m. April 26, Service 12 p.m., April 27, Lindquist Funeral Home, ...
Gervais, Joyce 96, of North Yarmouth, April 19. Visit 5-7 p.m. April 26, Service 12 p.m., April 27, Lindquist Funeral Home, Yarmouth.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.