STANDISH – Margaret A. Sawyer, 88, passed away peacefully at Gosnell Hospice House on April 18, 2024.

She was born on Oct. 19, 1935 to Perley Burnell and Gertrude Pottle. She had many jobs throughout her lifetime but she devoted 30 years of her life to being a CNA. When she retired she became a foster grandparent with PROP and worked in elementary schools helping children.

She was predeceased by her husband, Brian Sawyer.

She is survived by her four children, Deborah Williams and her husband Richard Williams of Saco, Norma Roberts of Oxford, Raymond Henderson Sr. of Standish, Michael Henderson and his wife Mary Henderson of Kennebunk; nine grandchildren, Tina Williams-Ward and her husband James Ward, Janet Merrifield and her husband Joshua Merrifield, Jason Williams, Raymond Henderson Jr., Charles Henderson, Raymond Poliquin, Amanda Henderson, Mary Beth Lugar, Michael Henderson Jr.; and many great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Emma Lewis and her husband Timothy Lewis, and brothers Jerry Burnell and Richard Burnell.

The family would like to thank Gosnell House for their great care of Mom and her family.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, May 11, at 10 a.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery in Westbrook led by the Reverend David Patterson.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a memorial donation to

Hospice of Southern Maine Gosnell House at

390 U.S. Route One,

Scarborough, ME 04074,

or online at

http://www.hospiceofsouthernmaine.org/donate

