WINDHAM – Wendy Carey, a light of courage and hope to all who knew her, peacefully passed away on April 11, 2024.

Born in Oklahoma, raised in Iowa and Minnesota, Wendy’s parents instilled in her an abiding sense of faith that carried her throughout her life.

She was smart and hardworking, receiving a bachelor’s degree in social work from Macalester College. On her way to a master’s degree from the University of Chicago, her plans shifted when she met and married her beloved husband, Lawrence Carey. Together, over the next 55 years, they embarked on a journey filled with love, adventure, and three wonderful children, David, Lynn and Lisa.

Her life was not without hardship. She lost her son David when he was 40, and her husband Larry when he was 82. Her faith throughout remained unwavering.

She lived a life of service, volunteering, teaching Sunday school and visiting the sick. She was a member of too many clubs to name. She was an avid collector and believer in angels.

She was a devoted and caring grandmother of five and great-grandmother of four.

At 90, she moved to Windham from her home of 57 years in Cape Elizabeth. There she lived with her daughter, Lynn and next door to her daughter Lisa and son-in-law Jim. She loved life and offered ‘joy and blessings’ to all who knew her.

As we mourn the loss of this remarkable woman, let us celebrate Wendy Carey’s extraordinary life and the legacy of love, hope, and faith she leaves behind.

Visitation is scheduled from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 25 at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Rd., South Portland. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 26 at First Lutheran Church, 132 Auburn St., Portland, immediately followed by a reception in the church hall from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Following the reception, interment will take place in Riverside Cemetery, Cape Elizabeth.

To view Wendy’s memorial page, read her full obituary or to leave an online condolence for the family please visit http://www.hobbsfuneralsome.com

