A massage parlor in Bath was ordered to shut down last week after the city determined it was running an “adult relaxation spa” downtown.

The Codes Enforcement Office ordered Xinye Spa, previously located on Centre Street, to shut its doors on April 12 after discovering it was offering unlicensed pseudo-massage services in a restricted neighborhood. Under Bath’s ordinances, pseudo-massage services fall under the Adult Business Establishment definition, which requires special licensing and is not allowed in the downtown area.

In a letter to the business, now-retired Codes Enforcement Officer Scott Davis wrote that employees at the spa were not licensed under the State of Maine to work as commercial massage therapists. These employees — sometimes two at a time, Davis wrote — would rub oil on customers in a massage-like fashion.

The business, which City Manager Marc Meyers said opened recently, came under scrutiny after community members expressed concerns over its operations. This prompted the Codes Enforcement Office to launch an investigation just a few weeks ago.

Aside from being located near the heart of downtown Bath, the spa was right around the corner from the Neighborhood United Church of Christ and a residential building. Adult businesses are banned from operating near churches and apartment buildings.

Since the order has been issued, Xinye Spa has shut down, according to the city.

“We feel as though the owner has been cooperating and communicating with the Codes Enforcement Office,” Meyers said.

This marks the first time the city has used the adult business rules since creating them in 2013, according to Meyers.

Xinye Spa could not be reached for comment.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: