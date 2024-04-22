WELLS — A red and white striped buoy that has captured the attention of beachgoers and photographers since it washed ashore on Wells Beach this month was returned to the ocean early Monday afternoon.

The U.S. Coast Guard attached a series of lines and equipment to the structure as a large crowd gathered on the beach. Tugged by a ship just off the coast, the buoy reentered the water just after noon.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: