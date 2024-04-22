Coast Guard personnel bring a rope in from the USCGC MARCUS HANNA to pull the beached buoy back out to sea on Monday. Carl D. Walsh/Staff Photographer

WELLS — A red and white striped buoy that has captured the attention of beachgoers and photographers since it washed ashore on Wells Beach this month was returned to the ocean early Monday afternoon.

The U.S. Coast Guard attached a series of lines and equipment to the structure as a large crowd gathered on the beach. Tugged by a ship just off the coast, the buoy reentered the water just after noon.

This story will be updated. 

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
coast guard, wells maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles