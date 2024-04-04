Tens of thousands of Mainers woke up without power Thursday as a nor’easter brings heavy snow and strong winds to the region.

The storm, which started Wednesday evening and is expected to continue into Friday, prompted officials to close state and municipal offices and schools and warn people to stay home if possible. Snow is expected to fall at rates of 1 to 2 inches an hour Thursday morning, creating dangerous travel conditions.

“I urge Maine people to take proper precautions and to prepare for possible power outages,” Gov. Janet Mills said in a prepared statement. “We recommend that you stay off the roads if you can, but if you must travel during the storm, be sure to give plow trucks, utility crews, and emergency first responders plenty of room as they work to keep us safe.”

A winter storm warning is in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday for all of Maine, according to the National Weather Service. The warning said 1 to 2 feet of heavy snow and sleet and wind gusts up to 50 mph will create hazardous travel conditions across the region.

This storm comes less than two weeks after a powerful snow and ice storm knocked out power to 200,000 customers, some of whom waited days for power to be restored. Cumberland County – where a thick layer of ice blanketed tree limbs and power lines – was especially hard hit.

The number of power outages increased rapidly early Thursday morning, topping 235,000 statewide by 8:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Central Maine Power Co. reported more than 225,000 outages across its coverage area, including more than 67,000 in Cumberland County, 63,000 in York County and 32,000 in Androscoggin County.

More than 10,000 Versant Power customers were without power at 8:30 a.m.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Source: Central Maine Power

“High winds and heavy, wet snow are expected to continue throughout the day today, causing severe damage to the electrical system. We expect a multi-day restoration and for work to continue through the weekend at this time,” Versant said in a message to customers. “Our focus today will be addressing public safety concerns, like downed lines, and assessing damage to identify what repairs need to be made to the system.”

CMP pre-staged more than 450 line crews and 250 tree crews to be ready to respond to storm damage and outages, according to spokesperson Jon Breed.

“Heavy, wet snow can significantly slow travel, and having the right personnel, equipment and materials in the right places ahead of a storm like this can help ensure fast and safe power restoration,” he said. “Weather conditions are going to be hazardous on Thursday, and we ask everyone to use caution on the roads in the coming days. When you see our crews out restoring power, please slow down and give them plenty of space to do their important work.”

Advertisement

The Maine Emergency Management Association is coordinating with the Maine Department of Transportation, electric utilities and local emergency management partners to monitor the storm.

During the late March storm, every 9-1-1 center in the state was overwhelmed with people calling to report outages, according to Maine State Police.

“Unless there is an emergency, please contact your local power provider and NOT 9-1-1 to report power outages so we can take care of emergencies as they come in. In emergency situations, please call 9-1-1,” state police said Wednesday on social media.

Early snowfall totals reported by the National Weather Service in Gray include 11.5 inches in Acton and 6.8 inches at 5 a.m. in Gray.

TRAVEL IMPACTS

The storm is expected cause travel disruptions throughout the day.

Advertisement

There are numerous trees and wires down across Scarborough, where Sawyer Street is closed at Route 77, according to police. Scarborough public safety and public works crews are out clearing what they can and will set out cones and barricades around hazards, police said in a Facebook post.

The speed limit has been reduced to 45 mph for the entire length of the Maine Turnpike.

At the Portland International Jetport, more than a dozen arriving and departing flights had been cancelled by early Thursday morning. Zachary Sundquist, the assistant airport director, recommended passengers check with their airline before heading to the jetport.

“We are expecting that the high winds will likely lead to more delays and potential cancellations throughout (Thursday),” he said.

Concord Coach Lines canceled some service in New Hampshire and Maine. Greater Portland Metro said it plans to operate regular service, but delays and detours are likely, and service may be canceled if the storm is upgraded to a blizzard.

Amtrak has not announced any modifications to its schedule but said some station buildings may be closed or unstaffed because of the weather.

Advertisement

CLOSURES AND CANCELLATIONS

State offices and many municipal offices will be closed Thursday, as will state and federal courts.

Many municipal offices, including Portland, will remain closed Thursday because of the storm.

The commission investigating the Lewiston mass shooting postponed a public hearing set for Thursday. A new date was not previously announced, and the commission will still hold its next planned meeting on April 11 at the University of Maine at Augusta’s Jewett Auditorium.

Related State and local governments shut offices in advance of Thursday storm

School districts across southern Maine announced Wednesday night that schools would be closed Thursday, including Westbrook, Gorham, Auburn, Brunswick, Biddeford and Wells.

Trash and recycling pickup in many communities is delayed until Friday or Saturday.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: