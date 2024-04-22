Newly renovated kitchens around Falmouth boast bright white cabinets with crisp lines, farmhouse vibes or dark, moody colors, all different and all featured at the annual Falmouth Kitchen Tour next month.

The self-guided tour on May 11 provides kitchen connoisseurs and interior design fans alike with the chance to explore seven kitchens that look right off the pages of a design magazine.

Tour-goers have a lot to look forward to this year, event planner Lana Wescott said.

“It’s the first year that I feel like we have very unique kitchens,” Wescott said.

As both an event planner and a fan of interior design, Wescott spends each winter scouting kitchens for the spring tour. Local designers, cabinet makers and tile people reach out to her throughout the year to recommend kitchens they’ve recently worked on.

If the kitchen is interesting and accessible, Wescott includes it in the tour.

“You’re looking at gorgeous spaces and dreaming about what it might look like in your own home,” Wescott said.

Local chefs and culinary creatives will also be featured in the tour, stationed at each showcased kitchen to offer samples of signature dishes.

Eva Mrak-Blumberg, owner of Spoondrift Kitchen, a private chef and catering service in Falmouth, said she’s especially excited about connecting with customers.

“I think the best way to engage is getting face to face with my customers and sharing my food,” Mrak-Blumberg said. “I think it’s a very cool idea, and it’s very Maine for people to open their doors to others.”

Kitchens are often the heart of the home, she said, and as a private chef, she spends much of her time working in other people’s kitchens. To her, someone who takes the time to renovate and create a beautiful kitchen means they value the kitchen space in their lives. It becomes a core part of their identity and rituals.

“That’s so important to what I do,” Mrak-Blumberg said. “I’m always inspired by other people’s kitchens.”

For one of her tasting options, Mrak-Blumberg plans to prepare a roasted Maine potato with a spring inspired Romesco sauce, along with other bites inspired by international cuisines like Oaxacan and Vietnamese.

As a charitable event, proceeds from the Falmouth Kitchen Tour will benefit a culinary scholarship at Southern Maine Community College. Wescott settled on the beneficiary after hearing about the culinary program at SMCC, and with its ties to the hospitality industry, Wescott knew it would be the perfect fit.

“I wanted to give back to someone in the hospitality industry,” Wescott said.

Tickets for the event are available in advance online for $30. All tickets purchased after May 1 are $40. The tour starts at Elizabeth Moss Galleries, located at 251 Route 1 in Falmouth. The tour is self-guided, and usually takes about 3-4 hours to complete.

