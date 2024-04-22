Charlie Moore, a senior at Greely High School known for his talent as a singer/songwriter, will perform Friday with indie rock and folk musician Nick Prato of Yarmouth in a benefit concert in Cumberland.

Moore met Prato several years ago through Studio B, a group of teaching and performing musicians and artists based in Yarmouth.

Although the Yarmouth graduate left to attend Berklee College of Music in 2019, Prato continued to write, record and collaborate with Moore on their school breaks.

“We’ve played some smaller shows together before, and his songwriting and musicianship have inspired me tremendously,” Moore told The Forecaster. “Being able to work with him and have him perform my songs has been an incredible experience.”

As songwriters, the duo enjoys collaboration, Moore said. Each musician is appreciative of the other’s talent, working through songs and changing things around as a team. They share a vision for what they want their songs to sound like, and work to make it happen, he said.

“For him to work with me on that level is special,” Moore said.

The pair will perform an acoustic version of their original set at the Friday, April 26, concert. The sound is inspired by Mumford and Sons and Coldplay, two bands that help drive Moore’s creative vision.

Greely High School graduate Nathan Howell will provide drums and piano teacher Brad Longfellow will accompany on keys.

“The event will include songs written solely by Charlie, and solely written by Nick, as well as some songs they wrote together,” Studio B Owner Benjamin Birkbeck said. “We hope people enjoy the wonderful talent and artistry of these young musicians.”

The concert, at 7 p.m. at the Greely Center for the Arts, will be the third of its kind for Moore. For each previous concert, Moore has chosen a charity to donate to. This year, all proceeds will benefit Friends of Greely Music.

It’s an especially important donation for Moore.

“The music department at Greely has given me so many valuable opportunities,” Moore said. “To be able to put on these concerts the past couple years and utilize the space at Greely has really shown me how much our department cares about students and how they want to support our students.”

Moore plans to release a new song before the concert, and will continue to pursue music in the future.

Doors open Friday at 6:30 p.m. and tickets can be purchased online or at the door for $12 for adults and $5 for students.

