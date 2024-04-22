Zach Wilson was expected to be the face of the franchise for the New York Jets. Instead he became a symbol of disappointment.

And now the 2021 second overall draft pick will get the chance to rejuvenate his career with the Denver Broncos.

The Jets traded Wilson to the Broncos on Monday, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The Jets are sending Wilson and a seventh-round pick in this week’s NFL draft to the Broncos for a sixth-rounder, the person said.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the teams haven’t announced the deal.

NFL Network first reported the trade in which the Jets are parting ways with Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft, after just three disappointing seasons.

ESPN reported New York and Denver are splitting Wilson’s $5.5 million salary for this season as part of the deal.

Wilson came to the Jets with massive expectations after being selected out of BYU because of his exceptional athletic ability and knack for making throws on the run from various arm angles. But he struggled mightily in his first two seasons in New York before the Jets acquired Aaron Rodgers to be their starter last offseason.

When Rodgers went down for the season with a torn left Achilles tendon four snaps into his debut, Wilson took over as the starter again – and was unable to play with consistency or effectiveness while showing few signs of improvement from his first two years.

MATT RYAN, who put up Hall of Fame-worthy numbers over his stellar career with the Atlanta Falcons but came up heartbreakingly shy of a Super Bowl championship, announced his retirement as a player.

The decision was not a surprise, given the quarterback had not played since a single disappointing season with the Indianapolis Colts in 2022. He worked last season as an analyst for CBS, receiving a rousing ovation when he called a game for the network in Atlanta.

“Ever since I can remember, all I ever wanted to do was play professional sports,” Ryan said in a video posted to his social media accounts. “The Atlanta Falcons gave me that chance.”

Ryan, who turns 39 next month, threw for 62,792 yards and 381 touchdowns over his 15-year career, spent almost entirely as the face of the Falcons during the most successful era in franchise history.

He ranks seventh in NFL history for passing yards, ninth in career TD passes and won the league MVP award in 2016.

“Football is the ultimate team sport,” Ryan said. “I was lucky to be surrounded by so many great teammates and coaches.”

COMMANDERS: Washington released defensive end Shaka Toney, four days after he was reinstated by the NFL following a gambling suspension.

Toney was one of the three players banned last April for at least the 2023 season for placing bets on games during the 2022 season. A league review found no evidence of inside information used or any games compromised.

Toney, a 26-year-old Penn State product, was the only player reinstated last week who was still under contract.

Linebacker Rashod Berry, wide receiver Quintez Cephus, safety C.J. Moore and defensive tackle Demetrius Taylor are all free agents.

