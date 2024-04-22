NEW YORK — Zack Gelof hit a two-run homer off Victor González in the ninth inning Monday, and the Oakland Athletics stopped an eight-game losing streak in the Bronx by beating the Yankees 2-0 following the ejection of New York Manager Aaron Boone just five pitches in.

After Carlos Rodón of New York and JP Sears of Oakland matched each other with shutout ball, Abraham Toro reached off González (1-1) leading off the ninth when Gonzalez slipped while trying to pick a dribbler between the mound and the third-base line.

Gelof hit an opposite-field drive into the right-field seats on a flat sinker for his third home run this season.

Lucas Erceg (1-1) pitched two innings and Mason Miller struck out Anthony Volpe, Juan Soto and Aaron Judge to remain perfect in five save chances, finishing a three-hitter and the fourth shutout against the Yankees in 23 games this season.

Oakland, which arrived after getting swept in a three-game series at Cleveland, had not won a road game against the Yankees since 2021.

Judge was 0 for 4 with a pair of strikeouts and a double-play grounder, dropping his average to .174.

Ian Hamilton of New York had gotten Shea Langeliers to swing under a high 96.1 mph fastball on a full count to strand the bases loaded in the eighth.

Boone was ejected over a remark from a fan behind the dugout aimed at Hunter Wendlestedt, the plate umpire. Esteury Ruiz was hit on the back foot by a Rodón slider leading off, Boone questioned whether Ruiz swung at the pitch and Wendelstedt ejected Boone after a fan behind the dugout yelled at the umpire.

Rodón allowed one hit over seven scoreless innings, Nick Allen’s two-out single in the fifth, and lowered his ERA to 2.70. He has given up three runs or fewer in all five of his starts.

Sears, a former Yankees player, gave up three hits in six shutout innings with seven strikeouts and one walk.

NOTES

TWINS: The team sent struggling starting pitcher Louie Varland to Triple-A St. Paul and reinstated right fielder Max Kepler from the 10-day injured list.

Varland, 26, was 0-4 with a 9.18 ERA in four starts. He allowed four runs on three hits and four walks in 2 2/3 innings Sunday in a 6-1 loss to Detroit. Varland, who pitched effectively out of the bullpen late last season, earned a spot in the rotation in spring training after an elbow injury to Anthony DeSclafani.

BREWERS: Left-handed starter Wade Miley, 37, was placed on the 15-day injured list with left elbow inflammation.

Miley allowed four runs on four hits in three innings his last time out, a 6-3 loss to the San Diego Padres last Tuesday. He is 0-1 with a 5.14 ERA in two starts after beginning the season on the IL with a left shoulder injury.

