Over 70% of the RSU 21 budget is employee salary and benefits. Continuous professional development of all staff is a fiduciary responsibility to the students and taxpayers of RSU 21 (Arundel, Kennebunk and Kennebunkport). Look at the results: curriculum updates for literacy, social studies and mathematics. Next up are English and language arts and science. Results: 23% increase in reading growth from kindergarten through grade 8; Kennebunk High School remains No. 2 in the state for three years running.

The $4.2 million athletic complex supports all athletes and state championship teams. The quiet haven now at KHS’ center courtyard was initiated by students and supported by the school board and administration. The district joined forces with a community-driven effort to fund and install the first inclusive playground at Kennebunk Elementary School.

Dr. Terri Cooper created the “Summer Boost” program for students who needed some time to keep them on track. Teacher salaries were adjusted to increase competitiveness across the first 15 years while eliminating three-year stagnation points. Allied Arts were restored and 60-plus reclassified Educational Technician IIIs provide more support for teaching. Recent initiatives address bus driver staffing.

2023 opened with a symposium for all employees. From a 40-plus year employee: “In all the years I have worked here I have never experienced anything like this. It has truly been an incredible day. Fantastic.” Dr. Cooper put professional development front and center. The board, administrators and staff are driving for improvement in everything they do. We as a community are better for it.

Art LeBlanc

Kennebunk

