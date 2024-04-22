I am an American of French descent. All Americans should stand with the nation of Israel. It is the only democracy in the Middle East. One could say it is the America of the Middle East. We must fight antisemitism wherever it raises its ugly head. It has no place in a civilized society.

David Ginchereau
Sanford

letter to the editor
