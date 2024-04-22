On April 15, I joined with others from the Maine Coalition for Palestine to protest KeyBank’s purchase of bonds that support the genocide of Palestinians. Since Oct. 7, 2023, KeyBank purchased $15 million in Israel bonds. Two of us spoke with customers entering the bank and offered leaflets. Responses were generally positive. Others from our group manned an informational table in Monument Square, awaiting an 11 a.m. rally in front of the bank.

We had barely arrived when we were joined by at least 35 Portland police officers, wads of zip ties hanging off their belts, weapons at the ready, paddy wagon waiting. As they surrounded Monument Square, I saw passersby shake their heads in dismay. When our group moved to start the rally, police barricaded the front of the bank and threatened immediate arrest if we tried to get past them. We held a rally and march anyway. The overwhelming police presence deterred several customers from entering the bank.

Thanks to the police, with their completely disproportionate show of force, KeyBank closed early. The police were more concerned with protecting corporate interests than with public safety. It would have been a great day to rob a bank across town.

Jamila Levasseur

Waldo

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: