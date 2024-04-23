The sentiments expressed in the April 21 “Our View” (“Inaction on red flag law is a monumental failure”) hit many of us serving in the Legislature very hard. We understand the frustration and anger expressed in the editorial and share in those feelings, however, as co-chair of the Legislature’s Gun Safety Caucus, I would like your readers to know two things:
First, House and Senate Democrats made history by working incredibly hard to pass six gun-safety bills in both chambers, including a 72-hour waiting period and a ban on bump stocks. These are monumental successes and should be recognized as such.
Second, members of the Maine Legislature have been working diligently to pass a true extreme risk protection (“red flag”) law since 2018. We will not give up.
In the meantime, critical measures that will help prevent gun violence in our state have been sent by the 131st Legislature to the governor. Our fervent hope is that they all become law.
Rep. Victoria Doudera
House District 41 (Camden and Rockport)
