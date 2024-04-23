I write to express my strong support for Sen. Angus King’s HELPER Act, a crucial piece of legislation aimed at making home-buying more attainable for teachers and first responders.

Educate Maine has learned firsthand the issues we face in our state to recruit and retain educators. One recurring concern voiced by teachers is the lack of affordable housing options, which impedes educators from establishing roots and fully contributing to our communities.

By making homeownership more accessible to teachers and first responders, the HELPER Act offers a practical solution to a complex problem. Moreover, initiatives like repurposing a former school building into educator workforce housing in Camden demonstrate the potential for local efforts to complement broader legislative measures.

I commend Sen. King for his leadership. I know that he supports initiatives that empower our educators and strengthen our education system.

Jason Judd

Educate Maine

Portland

