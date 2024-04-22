Rep. Allison Hepler, D-Woolwich, spoke at an event on April 10 to advocate for organ donation and to share her own story as a donor’s spouse. In 1997, Hepler’s husband died after a workplace fall, but because of his decision to be an organ donor, he saved multiple lives.
“Making the decision to go forward with organ donation when your loved one is dying is something everyone should consider,” Hepler said. “I think of it as a final act of love.”
According to Donate Life New England, last year alone, organ donors saved more than 28,000 lives, and every donor can save up to eight lives and enhance over 75 more. It is easy to become an organ donor in the state of Maine. Donors can either register online or opt in when submitting or renewing a driver’s license application.
Donate Life is a nationwide nonprofit organization dedicated to increasing the number of donated organs, eyes and tissues available for transplantation “while developing a culture where donation is embraced as a fundamental human responsibility,” according to its website. Originally founded under the name Coalition on Donation in 1992, the organization has registered 170 million donors in the U.S. in the past 30 years.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.