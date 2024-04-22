Join the Patten Free Library for wordplay and community at its annual spelling bee at 5:30 p.m. on May 10 in the Maine Maritime Museum’s Long Reach Hall.

The spelling bee brings together teams of spellers, ages 16 and up, for three rounds of competitive spelling. From challenging words to unexpected twists, teams will race against the clock to claim the title of this year’s Champion Spellers. Audience members are invited to cheer on their favorite teams and enjoy the entertainment, accompanied by munchies and a cash bar.

Tickets for the spelling bee are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Attendees can get tickets online, in person at the library or at the door on the night of the event. High school student admission is $5. Morse High School English teacher Brian Stanton, whose AP English class placed third in the 2023 spelling bee, will host the evening, and the word caller will be Meg Barker, Fisher Mitchell School librarian and owner of Embark Tours.

Patten Free Library will launch its Raffle Basket Fundraiser at the spelling bee. The raffle will run for two weeks in the library main lobby and culminate on May 25. This initiative aims to raise funds directly benefiting the Patten Free Library, supporting the enhancement of educational programs, resources and services for our community. With a diverse array of raffle baskets up for grabs, there is something for everyone.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit patten.lib.me.us/spelling-bee or contact Samantha Ricker at 443-5141 or slricker@patten.lib.me.us.

