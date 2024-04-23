FREMONT, NH – With heavy hearts but joyful memories, we share that Diane Dorr Chase, of Fremont, NH, died in her home on her 81st birthday, April 19, 2024 after bravely facing a lengthy illness with her trademark humor.

The daughter of Ralph and Winnie Dorr (predeceased) Diane grew up in Woodland, Maine where she was valedictorian of her high school class in 1961, an accomplishment she was rightfully proud of. She went on to the University of Maine at Orono where she studied social work and met her lifelong friends Dona (Dyer) Stewart and Jackie (Curtis) Hickey, as well as her soulmate, Donald Chase, with whom she shared 60 adventure filled years of marriage. Diane would often share that Don treated her like a queen, and that their marriage worked so well because he kept her laughing. Diane was infamous for her infectious laugh and joyful sense of humor, and she had a knack for brightening everyone’s day.

Shortly after graduating from college in 1965, Don and Diane settled in Gray, Maine, where they lived for 34 years and raised their children Richard and Dona. Diane stayed very active in the community, serving on the school board, getting involved in local politics, and spreading laughter wherever she went. Diane’s presence was felt by all who knew her.

Diane loved to travel with her family, was an avid reader, and enjoyed crafting and quilting. She wore many hats in her life, working as a social worker, travel agent, administrative assistant, and medical transcriptionist, but her favorite role by far was that of Noni to her three grandchildren, Jamie, Justin and Tyler. She showered them with love, attending their games and recitals and hosting sleepovers with abundant enthusiasm. Her family was her greatest joy and source of pride, and she cherished every moment spent with them.

Diane leaves behind a legacy of love, laughter, and unwavering devotion to her family, who include husband Donald Chase of Fremont, NH; son Richard Chase and his wife Debbie of Gray, Maine, daughter Dona Herland and her husband Scott of Derry, NH; sisters Susan Martell and husband Gary of Princeton, Maine, Betsy Dorr of Auburn, Maine, and Lori Dorr and husband Bob Wirtz of South Portland, Maine, sisters-in-law Leslie Fumarola (pre-deceased) of Standish, Maine, and Nancy Archibald and husband Herb of Gray, Maine; grandchildren Jamie, Justin and Tyler Herland of Derry, NH; and many cherished cousins, nieces and nephews.

﻿A celebration of life will be held at Spring Meadows Golf Club, 59 Lewiston Road, Gray, Maine, on Sunday, April 28 at 2 p.m. In honoring Diane’s wishes, an interment will be held at a later date at Life Forest in Hillsboro, NH, where her cremains will be connected with nature in an ecofriendly private ceremony.

In honor of Diane’s compassionate spirit and dedication to helping others in need, donations can be made to the:

Visting Nurse’s Association of Manchester and Southern New Hampshire

1070 Holt Ave. Unit 1

Suite 1400

Manchester, NH 03109

