SUDBURY, Mass. – John H. Derry, M.D., of Sudbury, Mass., passed away peacefully on April 12, 2024. Born on Aug. 25, 1934, he was the son of Richard H. and Margaret L. (Herrick) Derry of Portland, where John was raised with his brothers and sisters.

John graduated from Holy Cross College in Worcester, Mass., and New York Medical College in NYC. He served as a Captain and Doctor in the United States Army at Fort Hood in Texas. He was an accomplished Obstetrician and Gynecologist. Dr. Derry opened a private medical practice in Portland, before moving to Massachusetts where he partnered with the renowned Dr. John Rock, later establishing the Derry Rock Clinic. He was a pioneer in the field of In Vitro Fertilization.

As an avid traveler and golfer, John spent many hours on golf courses throughout the United States and abroad. At home, John was a ham radio enthusiast and had an electronics workshop where he would build tvs and radios. He and his wife Lois enjoyed summers in Poland Spring, Maine where John enjoyed the beauty of the lake in his canoe and golfing with friends. In his retirement, John spent many hours volunteering as a furniture builder at Perkins School for the Blind. He was a dedicated member of Ascension Parish.

Beloved husband of the late Lois G. Schiappa; loving father of Richard and Johnathan Derry, sons from his first wife, the late Carol Corso Derry, and his daughter-in-law Amy Wynne all of Pawtucket, R.I.; proud grandfather of Celeste Derry of Pawtucket, R.I.; cherished brother of Thomas Derry and his wife Carole of Orleans, the late Peter Derry of Charleston, S.C., Julie O’Shea and her late husband Michael O’Shea of Holden, Susanne Hughes and her husband James of Harwich, the late Richard L. Derry and his wife Claire. He is also survived by his son Richard’s partner Mary Ann Mayer and his many nieces and nephews. Services were held in Sudbury, Mass.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the

Boston Food Pantry or

Buddy Dog Humane Society.