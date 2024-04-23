Freeport Community Library plans to hand out more than 100 preordered trees to the community this week in recognition of Earth Day.

This year’s free trees will be the largest order since the library first offered the program two years ago, when it passed out 66 free tamarack saplings to children in town. This year, 103 kids will receive white cedar saplings, which are native to Maine.

The program stems from a partnership with Neighborhood Trees, an organization founded in 2010 that gives away native saplings to children across the country.

“Our experience has been fabulous,” said Youth Services Assistant Librarian Taylor McCafferty. “[The program] seems to fit our community very well.”

Signups for the program ended in mid-March. Saplings will only be passed out to those who preordered during this time period, according to McCafferty.

Freeport Library is one of over 900 participants passing out free trees this year, according to Neighborhood Trees. In 2024, the program plans to deliver saplings to over 67,000 kids in North America.

Freeport’s preordered saplings will be available for pickup at the Freeport Community Library until April 27.

