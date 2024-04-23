United Way of Mid Coast Maine to host Annual Meeting and Campaign Celebration

The 2024 United Way of Mid Coast Maine Annual Meeting and Campaign Celebration is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. May 15 at Wild Oats, 166 Admiral Fitch Ave., Brunswick. The event’s theme, “Navigating Together,” will be an opportunity to celebrate all that has been accomplished by working together to respond to emerging and unmet needs in our community. Kevin Bunker, founder and principal of Developers Collaborative, will be the event’s keynote speaker.

Standing for election or reelection to the United Way of Mid Coast Maine Board of Directors include: April Caron of Edward Jones, AnniPat McKenney of the Coulombe Center for Health Improvement at LincolnHealth, and Ryan Morin of Hannaford. Coleen Farrell will be nominated for election as chairperson of the United Way Board of Directors, Sean Martin will be nominated as first vice chairperson, Catherine Showalter will be nominated as second vice chairperson and Bob McCue will be nominated as treasurer. For a complete board list, visit uwmcm.org/board.

Register for the event at uwmcm.org/annualmeeting. To register by email or phone, contact info@uwmcm.org or 443-9752. Request a registration link by texting UWMEET to 41444.

Mainebiz Women’s Leadership Forum coming up on May 1

Mainebiz recently announced the 14th annual Mainebiz Women’s Leadership Forum will be hosted from 7:30-10:30 a.m. on May 1 at USM’s Abromson Center, Hannaford Hall, 88 Bedford St., Portland. Mainebiz brings together a panel of women executives to discuss the topic of mindful and fearless leadership by providing their unique experiences and perspectives, discussing ideas and solutions around leading teams with emotional intelligence while protecting mental energy, reducing stress and unearthing creativity.

The panel of business leaders will include Kim Anania, president and CEO of KMA Human Resources Consulting; Sarah Belliveau, CEO of BerryDunn; Jenn Lever, president of Baxter Brewing Company; Marcia Minter, co-founder of Indigo Arts Alliance; and Lindsay Skilling, CEO, Gifford’s Ice Cream. The panel will be moderated by Elizabeth Ross Holmstrom, chief evolution officer of Mindful Employer.

This event is sponsored by Camden National Bank, Eaton Peabody, Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, Maine Community Foundation and Vistage. For more information or to register, visit mainebiz.biz/WLF24. Contact Alison Nason, marketing and operations director, at anason@mainebiz.biz or 761-8379 ext. 326 with questions about sponsorship or about this or other Mainebiz events.

