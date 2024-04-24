When producer Jim Olsen heard that Matthew Glassman was the new Artistic and Executive Director of the Chocolate Church Arts Center in Bath, Olsen told Glassman, “You have to bring Heather Maloney to Maine.”

After seeing her perform with the duo High Tea, Glassman booked them for Friday, April 26, at 7:30 p.m. at the arts center in Bath.

“Although this celebrated singer-songwriter has been touring the U.S. for years, Friday night will be one of the rare occasions when we will get to see her perform in Maine,” Glassman said. “Maine fans of Maloney couldn’t be happier.”

“Audiences fall in love with her and don’t fall out,” said Olsen, an album and concert producer for Signature Sounds.

Maloney has performed with nationally known musicians like Mary Chapin Carpenter, Dar Williams, Lake Street Dive and Colin Hay (Men at Work). She has performed over 1,000 shows in the U.S. and Canada and is looking forward to a European tour in the fall.

The voice of this folk and indie rock singer has been described by SPIN magazine as “stunning, breathy and starkly memorable,” while The New York Times hailed her music as “utterly gorgeous and visceral.” Her eight studio albums have been played on NPR stations across the country and her live appearances have aired on syndicated programming like eTown and AudioTree.

“What fans of Maloney love most is the one-two punch of stunning musicality and the storytelling prowess in her writing,” Glassman said. Maloney’s early musical experiences included studying classical opera, improvisational jazz vocals and music theory.

“You can hear in her music her reverence for storytellers like Joni Mitchell, poet Rainer Maria Rilke and filmmaker Ken Burns,” Glassman said.

The Huffington Post praised her for “lyrics that cut to the chase.”

Pop Matters magazine’s review of her album, “Soil in the Sky,” describes her talent for “alluring lyricism, as she develops a multitude of captivating musical twists all the while projecting earnest emotionality.”

The duo High Tea will provide a luscious opening set and then return to the stage to back up with vocal harmonies and instrumentation.

“Our audience can expect an evening of beautifully spun songs and soulful harmonies,” Glassman said.

The performance begins at 7:30 p.m. at 804 Washington St., Bath. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door. For more information, call 442-8455, visit chocolatechurcharts.org or stop by the office from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday or 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Paula McKenney is a retired newspaper editor and a volunteer at the Chocolate Church Arts Center.

