PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J. – Deane G. Bornheimer, 88, of Princeton Junction, N.J., passed away peacefully on April 13, 2024, after a courageous battle against Parkinson’s disease.

A native of Yarmouth, Deane was predeceased by his parents Millard and Gertrude (Kinney) Bornheimer.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Thelma; his brother, Allen and his wife Victoria; his son, David and his wife Alison, his son, Jeffrey; and his two grandchildren Noah and Jackson.

Deane graduated from North Yarmouth Academy in 1953. He graduated from Gettysburg College in 1957 where he later became Associate Director of Admissions. Deane became the Assistant Dean of the Graduate School at Princeton University while completing his doctorate in Higher Education at Rutgers. In 1969 he became a Professor of Higher Education at New York University where he remained for 25 years. Deane was passionate about his student’s successes following graduation. Following NYU, he consulted at The National Science Program at the College of New Jersey.

Deane was an active member of the West Windsor community. He served on the West Windsor Board of Education during the planning and completion of the first high school, now West Windsor-Plainsboro South. Additionally, Deane was an active member of the Dutch Neck Presbyterian Church serving in many capacities including as an Elder and as Chairman of the Memorial Wills and Gifts committee.

Deane’s hobbies included both playing and coaching sports and gardening. He coached Little League baseball and loved playing golf. He rarely mentioned that he had two holes in one. His best friends were coaches, golfers or both and they were always invited to the charity tournaments he frequently played in. Being the son of a farmer, he could grow plants effortlessly. He could often be found in his vegetable or rose garden and enjoyed giving away roses he had grown.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Dutch Neck Presbyterian Church on Saturday, April 27 at 11 a.m.

Memorial gifts may

be made to:

The Dutch Neck

Presbyterian Church

1816 Legacy Fund

which supports youth ministries