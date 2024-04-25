The Brunswick Community Education Foundation awarded 14 grants totaling $27,000 to educators this year.

The grants, which will be used for classroom and school enrichment programs, were sent to five of Brunswick’s schools. Projects at Brunswick High School received six grants, the most of any school this year. The funding awarded to all grantees will support projects ranging from solar eclipse activities and aquaponics to this month’s Downtown Brunswick Poetry Stroll.

Grant types ranged from classroom-based funding to professional development. This year’s grantee list received a maximum award of $5,000 for the year in March.

Social studies teacher and department head Andrew Kosak received two of the three grants awarded to Brunswick Junior High. His project, “No More Droning on about Geography,” was organized in partnership with BJH Technology Integrator Michelle Russo.

“We’re so excited that we’re going to be able to continue the drone project,” Kosak said. The project, which teaches kids how to use drones to study Brunswick geography, was launched last year with a separate grant from the state. This year, in order to accommodate kids who want more flying time, Kosak and Russo will use over $4,000 they received from BCEF to purchase four new drones.

“Having additional drones will benefits students’ learning and also give them a 21st-century skill,” Kosak said.

Kosak also received a National Council of the Social Studies Professional Development Grant from BCEF. He said the $3,000 in funding will be used to help send all six social studies teachers to the National Council of Social Studies conference in Boston.

