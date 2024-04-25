Brunswick to celebrate National Day of Prayer

Brunswick’s National Day of Prayer event is at noon Thursday, May 2, at the Brunswick Town Mall Gazebo. This one-hour program includes prayer, special music and patriotic selections. Local residents will be asking for divine blessings and intervention in several areas: family, education, churches, businesses, media, government, military and those in need.

President Ronald Reagan selected an annual prayer observance to be held the first Thursday of every May. Hundreds of prayer events will be taking place across the United States. Additional information regarding other events, including at the Maine Capitol, can be found at nationaldayofprayer.org.

Brunswick NDP directors, the Rev.’s Arden and Brenda Cross, said this is an opportunity for neighbors to gather together to offer their support and caring for the community, state and nation.

There will also be a NDP observance at 6 p.m. at 35A Gurnet Road, Cook’s Corner, at Gospel Light Fellowship, the former Head Start building next to Lee Tire. Call 522-5611 for more information.

Grace Episcopal Church in Bath installs new rector

The Rev. Misty Kiwak Jacobs was installed as the new rector of Grace Episcopal Church in Bath on April 21. The service was conducted by the Right Rev. Thomas Brown, the 10th Episcopal bishop of Maine, and clergy from Episcopal churches throughout Maine were invited to be present.

Jacobs comes to Bath from St. John’s Episcopal Church in Williamstown, Massachusetts, where she served as a curate. She received a Master of Divinity degree and a Master of Sacred Theology in homiletics from Yale Divinity School, and a diploma in Anglican studies at Berkeley Divinity School, as well as Post-Baccalaureate Second Certification in English and Russian at Grand Canyon University and a B.A. degree in liberal arts from Sarah Lawrence College. She is a published author and poet, and is the mother of two grown sons.

Her installation service opened with a presentation of the candidate by the senior and junior wardens of Grace Church, followed by commitments from the new rector and from those in the congregation. Following prayers, scripture readings and the bishop’s sermon, parish representatives offered gifts to her, including water for baptism, a Bible, keys to the church, a Book of Common Prayer, and bread and wine for Holy Communion. The bishop acknowledged these gifts and the candidate offered a prayer of commitment. After Communion and a prayer, the congregation was dismissed with “hallelujah!” and a reception followed.

