FREEPORT – Shirley Francis Meservey passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2024. Born Oct. 14,1940 to Arthur and Florence (Brown) Bradley, Shirley grew up in Portland and attended Portland High School.

On Nov. 28,1970, she married the love of her life, Richard Meservey; living in Freeport, they raised five children, and shared many memorable experiences.

Shirley was a valued friend and hilarious co-worker, whether it was working in the mailroom at LL Bean, running the accessories counter at Levinsky’s, or preparing coffee and breakfast sandwiches for her “locals” at Maggie’s General Store with her very good friend Sally Hawkes.

All who knew her agree that she had spunk and style, and was definitely considered a one-of-a-kind “pistol” who enjoyed helping others.

She was predeceased by her parents, brother Joseph Bradley and wife Barbara, and great-granddaughter Dominique St. George.

Shirley is survived by her husband of 54 years (and favorite dance partner) Richard; five children, including Richard Olsen (Joy), Kimberly Brown (David), Michael Olsen (Catherine), Andrea Olsen (Bobby) and Jennifer Meservey Johnson (Michael); seven grandchildren, including Kari, Kristen, and Kate Brown, Spencer and Michaela Olsen, and Jaden and Maren Johnson; and eight great grandchildren (and counting).

The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation and gratitude to all of the dedicated staff and faculty at Freeport Bella Point and Hospice Care team, for the fun, love, kindness, compassion and support that their “Shirley Whirly” and her entire family received.

Per Shirley’s request, no public service will be held. Go dancing, laugh often, help others, and keep in touch with family and friends!

To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit ww.desmoindfuneralhomrs.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a donation to a favorite charity

