Standardized tests, though useful as tools for measuring specific academic skills, offer an incredibly narrow view of educational success. They cannot measure the spark of inspiration in a student’s eyes when they finally grasp a complex concept, nor can they capture the resilience of students who continue to strive despite personal or academic challenges. And, despite all the efforts, there is no way to measure the goodness of a person’s heart or the kindness contained within when someone sits with an unpopular kid in a cafeteria.

It’s time we broaden our perspective on educational success and look beyond the confines of standardized testing. While it’s important to have benchmarks, our obsession with scores can overshadow the innovative teaching methods and personal growth that are hallmarks of Maine’s educational system.

As we continue to support and celebrate the unique initiatives taking place in our schools, we must also advocate for a more comprehensive evaluation system that recognizes and values the full spectrum of student achievement and learning. Let’s figure out a way to measure what really matters.

Every day, in classrooms across Maine, teachers and students are proving that education is about so much more than what can be measured on a test. It’s about inspiring minds, fostering a love of learning, and preparing the next generation of leaders, thinkers and doers. Let’s ensure that our assessment methods are as diverse and vibrant as the students they aim to evaluate.

Miranda Engstrom

2023 Hancock County Teacher of the Year

Lamoine

