Few things in my life have mattered more than the Mildred L. Day Elementary School and the community it supports — its staff, students and families. Even after leaving my role as principal of the school in 2022 to pursue a position at the central office level, I still feel a deep connection to this gem of a school.

I’m writing to address a recent letter from a fellow Kennebunk resident, suggesting that the RSU 21 budget reflects well-defined and appropriate priorities. A closer look at the budget and its changes over the past four years reveals a different story. It’s clear that RSU 21’s priorities are misaligned. When comparing budget allocations with those of similar districts throughout York and Cumberland counties, RSU 21’s spending on “systems administration” exceeds neighboring districts by anywhere from 30% to 100%.

This top-heavy approach doesn’t support the core needs of RSU 21’s students. A budget that creates a heavily funded HR department, along with budgeting over $120,000 for the salary and benefits of a communications director, are the types of priorities that lead to a “world-class” educational experience for students doesn’t align with the realities I know as a longtime school leader.

It’s time for RSU 21 to redirect its focus, supporting the dedicated teachers and staff at schools like Mildred L Day Elementary, where incredible work happens every day.

Kyle Keenan

Kennebunk

