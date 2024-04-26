With the recent votes in Congress to provide aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, we are witnessing an encouraging sign that the stranglehold MAGA Republicans in the House have held on legislation may slowly be loosening, especially with the courageous decision by House Speaker Mike Johnson, himself a MAGA supporter, to allow votes on these foreign policy issues.

Johnson must be commended for his decision, despite running the risk of losing his job due to opposition from far-right House members. The allocation of aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan was approved by the House in three separate bills – a measure proposed by Johnson to get the foreign aid legislation approved over the opposition of many of his isolationist Republican colleagues. In the Senate, the proposals were combined into one $95 billion package that passed on April 23 by a vote of 79-18 and now goes to President Biden for his signature.

Speaker Johnson’s decision to change from opposing the legislation to supporting and promoting it highlights the importance of dialogue and compromise in our political system. In a time when political polarization dominates the headlines, it is refreshing to see a leader who is willing to listen to opposing viewpoints and act in the best interests of the nation he serves.

Wendy Ross

Wiscasset

