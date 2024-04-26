When I was in school, we had cheerleaders to rouse the crowds at football and basketball games. These days, those old cheerleaders are now stirring up mobs of “sheeple,” with anti-American and antisemitic cheers.

In my 83 years of life, I have never seen such hatred of our country. I am dismayed by the hate speech from these so-called college students. The old saying “Those who fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it” seems to be in play today. These angry mobs may not call themselves Nazis, but the message they espouse is the same as it was 90 years ago in Europe.

This is a dangerous time, and some college professors push these dangerous messages. I feel we may be seeing the beginning of the end to our republic.

John Roberts

South Portland

