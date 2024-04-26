I enthusiastically support the existence of the iconic building at 142 Free St. This example of John Calvin Stevens’ work is priceless. Any project at the Portland Museum of Art benefits from proximity to Portland’s historic architecture. It’s the vibe we love.

It’s also the vibe that attracts businesses, tourists and appreciative citizens. As a teenager, I took art classes nearby and hung out at neighborhood bookstores. As an adult, I’ve watched Portland become the chosen destination for many young professionals drawn to our state.

Keep Portland unique! Appreciate the antique! Portland’s best future is formed with the wisdom of our predecessors, alongside the inspiration of now.

Mariana Stockly Tupper

Falmouth

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: