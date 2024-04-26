I enthusiastically support the existence of the iconic building at 142 Free St. This example of John Calvin Stevens’ work is priceless. Any project at the Portland Museum of Art benefits from proximity to Portland’s historic architecture. It’s the vibe we love.

It’s also the vibe that attracts businesses, tourists and appreciative citizens. As a teenager, I took art classes nearby and hung out at neighborhood bookstores. As an adult, I’ve watched Portland become the chosen destination for many young professionals drawn to our state.

Keep Portland unique! Appreciate the antique! Portland’s best future is formed with the wisdom of our predecessors, alongside the inspiration of now.

Mariana Stockly Tupper
Falmouth

Copy the Story Link

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles