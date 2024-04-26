I enthusiastically support the existence of the iconic building at 142 Free St. This example of John Calvin Stevens’ work is priceless. Any project at the Portland Museum of Art benefits from proximity to Portland’s historic architecture. It’s the vibe we love.
It’s also the vibe that attracts businesses, tourists and appreciative citizens. As a teenager, I took art classes nearby and hung out at neighborhood bookstores. As an adult, I’ve watched Portland become the chosen destination for many young professionals drawn to our state.
Keep Portland unique! Appreciate the antique! Portland’s best future is formed with the wisdom of our predecessors, alongside the inspiration of now.
Mariana Stockly Tupper
Falmouth
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.