Regarding the April 20 op-ed on “Trump’s allure,” the writer claims that Bernie Sanders’ Feb. 26 interview “hits it right on” (and) “explains why (Sanders) thinks people are preparing to vote for Trump.”

The writer omits Sanders’ critical conclusion: “The way to beat Trump is to say, yeah, you want change, we’re going to give you change. But it’s not based on racism … (or) xenophobia. It’s a change that says we’re going to create an economy for you, not just billionaires.” Because Sanders remembers the Muslim ban, stolen children, the unfulfilled promises and the Trump tax cuts.

Sanders also remembers two impeachments, Trump’s Supreme Court appointees who have gutted the Voting Rights Act and overturned Roe’s 50-year precedent recognizing a woman’s constitutional right to bodily autonomy. And Sanders remembers the debacle at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

The op-ed writer allows that the Biden Administration is “fine,” but doesn’t mention President Biden’s American Rescue Plan, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the CHIPS Act, the Inflation Reduction Act, or Biden’s continued efforts to reduce student debt.

If Gen Z is frustrated, stressed, pained and seeking “assurance of change to the institutions of America,” they’d do well to read some econ, some psych and lots of recent history before they vote. Because Donald J. Trump has demonstrated for years that he is no one’s “safe harbor” — including American democracy’s.

Pauline Hunneman

Freeport

