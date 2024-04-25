WESTBROOK – William “Billy” Bouffard, 61, of Westbrook, lived Oct 11, 1962 to April 16, 2024. Passing after a brief illness, we now celebrate and honor Billy’s high-charging life and countless accomplishments.

“I could tell him anything” “We trusted him” “The best friend we could ever ask for” “The strongest human being I know” “A heart of gold” …

Billy was a proud step-dad and role-model, a remarkable and kind diplomat, a “quad Dad” to younger players – never realizing the impact he had on so many lives, a 40-year Unum employee, snowmobile club meeting host, the neighbor who loved to mow and snowplow, the dude with the baddass truck and the best brother imaginable.

Billy lived life to the fullest and took us all along for the ride. As the ultimate party host, he brought us together for pontoon cruises on Sebago Lake, Gillette Stadium tailgate parties, Mixed Martial Art ringside seats, Wheelchair Rugby team outings, happy hours with Unum co-workers and sunset Bud Lights on his deck.

He is remembered for adventurous dirt bike riding as a teen, being a member of the Stetson Road clan, the Pond Road gang, a teammate of Maine Roadrunners Quadrugby (originally), Casco Bay Navigators which, with his leadership, became NEP Wildcats Rugby – his 2nd family – out of UNH Durham, NH.

He was the ultimate encouragement to anyone in a wheelchair and we’ve all become our better selves from knowing him. Billy was the man who chose to enable life to new heights for himself and others. He embodied the theme: “All things are possible with a little reckless adventure”.

Billy is survived by a stepson Jake Ledue (Portland); sister Nancy Bouffard (Minot), sister Terry Scalia and Rick (Monmouth); several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents James and Beatrice Bouffard (Lewiston).

With big holes in our hearts and our lives, we say “So long for now”.

A memorial celebration will be is planned for the weekend of May 17 – 19th at 90 Country Lane in Westbrook, Friday May 17, 3 to 6 p.m., Saturday May 18, 9 to 6 p.m., and Sunday May 19, 11 a.m to 2 p.m.

