KENNEBUNK – Registration for the Kennebunk Free Library 27th Edition 5K is open. The USATF-certified course begins and ends in the library parking lot, winding through local neighborhoods and the Hope Cemetery and Woods trails.

Following the race, patrons and the community are invited to a party on the library lawn, with live music, food, and a beer tent.

Preregistration closes at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10. Same-day registration begins at 4 p.m. on race day, Friday, July 12. Prizes will go to the top male and female finisher in each of nine age categories.

Those unable to participate in person are encouraged to run their own course and send the library photos. One winner, determined by KFL staff vote, will receive a prize.

For more information, email email kfl@kennebunklibrary.org or call 207-985-2173. For race fees or more information, visit www.kennebunklibrary.org.

