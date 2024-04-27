Given the efforts by the former president to disrupt the proceedings of his trial on charges of falsifying business records to cover up a sex scandal, I am reminded of the trial of the Chicago Eight in 1969.
The defendants were accused of inciting a riot during the Chicago Democratic Convention of 1968. Seven were white; one, Bobby Seale, was Black. Shortly after the trial began, Seale loudly protested by attempting to examine his own witnesses. Judge Hoffman took the unusual measure of having Seale bound and gagged at the defendant’s table before eventually separating his trial and sentencing him to 48 months in prison.
Now we have a wealthy white man, also accused breaking the law (and of inciting a riot on different charges), attempting to intimidate witnesses verbally in court and in the press. He is clearly in contempt of court. Will he be bound and gagged if he continues?
Richard Kaye-Schiess
Shapleigh
