In response to the Lewiston massacre, we should ask ourselves what measures, had they been in place then, would have prevented it. Instead, the Legislature just passed laws that, while helpful in other circumstances, would not have stopped the shooter in this case and will not prevent another similar tragedy.

Robert Card got his AR-15 before his psych exam, knowing he may not pass a background check afterward. He already had guns at home, and he also took some of his brother’s guns. Thus, requiring a “universal” background check may be helpful elsewhere, but it would not have helped in this case.

Card had a psych in-patient stay and was told to follow up. He didn’t because he didn’t want to go. Thus, increasing access to mental health treatment is helpful but was not the issue here.

Card had owned weapons for years. Thus, a 72-hour waiting period would not have helped here. He didn’t need a bump stock, as he already had automatic weapons, so a bump stock ban would also not have helped. None of these recent legislative measures will stop the next massacre.

A red flag law would have stopped Card well before the Lewiston massacre, but the gun-rights legislators had killed it. A ban on military assault weapons would have helped greatly, but again, the Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine and the Republicans successfully opposed it. Would they like to accept financial responsibility for the millions of dollars in damages their actions cause?

Michael Richards

Peaks Island

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: