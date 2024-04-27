It is time to stop attempting to pass the blame for not disarming Robert Card before he committed mass murder in Lewiston and focus on putting in place protections to keep deadly assault weapons out of the hands of similarly disturbed or criminal individuals.

The Maine Legislature has begun the process of making us all safer. It needs to go further.

Douglas Robb
Bath

Copy the Story Link

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles