It is time to stop attempting to pass the blame for not disarming Robert Card before he committed mass murder in Lewiston and focus on putting in place protections to keep deadly assault weapons out of the hands of similarly disturbed or criminal individuals.
The Maine Legislature has begun the process of making us all safer. It needs to go further.
Douglas Robb
Bath
