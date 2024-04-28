I perceive that any person or company seeking the fast growth of Maine to put money in their pockets is an enemy of the state. Maine is allowed to be Maine as, presently, she is.

Let us decide to turn away from all speedy-growth-inducing decisions. It is Maine’s hope for herself.

Loretta MacKinnon
Yarmouth

