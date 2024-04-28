I agree with Greg Unfricht’s letter on sportsmanship in the March 23 Press Herald.

I thought the Windham vs. Gorham Class AA final basketball game was one of the best I’ve ever seen. Not only was it a close and exciting game, but the players on both teams helped the opposing ones if they fell. And the coaches even hugged at the end of the competition. A wonderful example of good sportsmanship.

Patricia Buck

Windham

