While the mainstream media focus on every dreary detail of Donald Trump’s legal woes, the Israel Defense Forces, over the past months, has been displaying just how inhuman humans can be.

One of their recent atrocities: a drone strike on a playground in Rafah, killing 11 children. Where in God’s name is the outrage?

John Manderino
Scarborough

