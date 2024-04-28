FALMOUTH – Viola L. Tunney, 78, passed away peacefully on Jan. 12, 2024, surrounded by family and friends.

A time of visitation will be held on Friday, May 10, from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Carll-Heald and Black Funeral Home, 580 Main St., Springvale, with mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated immediately following at St. Therese of Lisieux Parish, Holy Family Church, 66 North Ave., Sanford, with a burial at Notre Dame Cemetery, Springvale.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous